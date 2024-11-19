Africa: Comoros Claim Top Spot As Tunisia Stumble in TotalEnergies CAF Afcon Qualifiers

Comoros leapfrogged Tunisia to finish at the summit of Group A in the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers following a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Madagascar.

Tunisia, meanwhile, suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat to Gambia in Tunis, failing to maintain their top position.

Comoros Secure Top Spot with Gritty Win

At the Grand Stade Al-Hoceima, Comoros delivered when it mattered most, defeating Madagascar courtesy of a Yacine Bourhane strike early in the second half.

The hosts showcased their defensive resilience, nullifying Madagascar's attack and preserving their slender lead.

Despite dominating possession, Comoros found it challenging to break down Madagascar's compact defensive setup in the first half.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 47th minute when Bourhane capitalized on a corner delivery to tap home from close range.

The win cemented Comoros' unbeaten record in the group and secured their position at the top with 12 points from six games.

Madagascar, on the other hand, ended their campaign at the bottom of the group, managing just two points.

Their inability to capitalize on goal-scoring opportunities and poor defensive performances have left much to be desired.

Gambia Stun Tunisia in Tunis

Tunisia's unbeaten home record in the qualifiers came to an abrupt halt as Gambia pulled off a surprise 1-0 victory at the Stade Olympique Hammadi-Agrebi.

Abdoulie Ceesay's 17th-minute header proved decisive, as Tunisia struggled to convert their chances despite dominating possession and creating several goal-scoring opportunities.

The Eagles of Carthage were left frustrated as Sayfallah Ltaief hit the post in the 13th minute, and substitute Nabil Makni came close late in the second half but was denied by Gambia's resilient defense.

Gambia's solid defensive shape and disciplined performance helped them finish third in the group with eight points.

Group A Final Standings: