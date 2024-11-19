Sudan: Foreign Minister Meets Heads of Diplomatic Missions and Representatives of UN Organizations Accredited to Sudan

Portsudan — Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Dr. Ali Yousuf Ahmed Al-Sharif, met on Monday at the ministry's premises with the ambassadors, heads of diplomatic and consular missions and representatives of UN organizations accredited to Sudan.

The Minister welcomed the heads of diplomatic missions and representatives of international organizations, renewing the readiness of the Government of Sudan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to cooperate with them and overcome all impediments they may face.

The Minister touched on the visit of the US Special Envoy to Sudan, which came within the framework of communication between Sudan and the United States of America.

He referred to the recent visits of a number of international envoys and officials to the country, which confirms Sudan's openness to the international community and its positive engagement with all proposed international initiatives aimed at ceasing the war in accordance with the Jeddah Declaration, within the framework of its efforts to achieve peace and stability in its territories.