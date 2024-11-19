Angola Confirms First Case of Mpox in Luanda

16 November 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — A case of Mpox, a disease formerly called monkeypox, has been confirmed in Luanda in a 28-year-old woman of Congolese nationality, ANGOP has learned.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Health sent to ANGOP on Saturday, the patient and her close contacts are isolated in the facilities of the Specialized Center for the Treatment of Endemic Diseases and Pandemics (CETEP).

It states that the measures of disinfection of contaminated areas, identification and tracing of contacts, as well as in-depth epidemiological investigation are underway to protect the population.

This disease manifests itself through fever, headache, muscle pain, joint pain, lymphadenopathy (enlargement of the lymph nodes) and generalized skin rashes (spots, lesions or blisters on the skin) or lesions on the mucous membranes. The incubation period of the disease varies from 5 to 21 days.

It is transmitted from person to person, by close contact with secretions, skin lesions of an infected person or with contaminated objects and surfaces.

MINSA recommends the population to adopt and reinforce prevention measures to reduce the risk of transmission of the disease.

It also calls for the strengthening of hygiene practices, including frequent hand washing and the use of disinfectants in public areas and homes, avoiding physical contact with people who show the above signs and symptoms, as well as with materials and utensils used by them.

Personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves should also be used for people with close contact with confirmed or suspected cases, and in case of detecting any of the symptoms mentioned above, people should immediately go to the nearest health unit.

The Ministry of Health remains committed to informing about the epidemiological situation of this disease, urging society to remain calm and serene, in the certainty that everything will be done to protect the health of the entire population. EVC/SEC/DOJ

