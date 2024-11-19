Kenya: Trouble in Paradise? Leopards Legend Ambani Scoffs At Mara Sugar Sacking

Nairobi — Former Harambee Stars striker and AFC Leopards legend Boniface Ambani says he is not surprised by the decision of Mara Sugar to fire him as technical director.

Ambani says the sacking has been a long time coming although he hinted that the club are yet to communicate to him personally on the decision.

"I had lost my two phones so when things were happening, I did not know what was going on. After I got wind and I decided to call my wife and she told me that I was trending...that I had been fired by Mara Sugar. I simply laughed it off," Ambani said via a video on his Facebook page.

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League newbies announced on Friday that they had parted ways with Ambani, who joined them three seasons ago.

The announcement left many mouths agape, considering there have been no indicators of turbulence within the Narok-based club.

However, in his statement, Ambani hinted at differences with the club concerning the direction going forward.

" When I can't take nonsense..... it doesn't matter to me what happens, it doesn't matter who you are as long as I give you a piece of my mind. Football has to be run by football people. Not quacks. When quacks want to take over, the best thing is tell them on their face and you pack and go. No two ways out," he said.

The FKF PL 'lastborns' have been the darlings of local football owing to their admirable start to life in the top tier in which they have only lost once in eight games.

They lie second on the log with 15 points, two adrift of leaders Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB).