South Africa: Linen Crisis Hits Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital - South African News Briefs - November 19, 2024

Linen Crisis Hits Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

A linen shortage at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital has prompted the Gauteng health department to deploy a team of infrastructure technicians to address the issue, reports IOL. The problem stems from a breakdown of in-house laundry machines, causing unwashed linen to accumulate. Gauteng Health Department spokesperson Motaletale Modiba said that the team, in collaboration with a contracted service provider, is working urgently to restore the hospital's laundry services to full capacity. He added that the hospital's aging machines had exceeded their operational lifespan.

Rescue Team to Extract Trapped Miners

An official rescue team is expected to begin work to haul an unknown number of illegal miners back to the surface at an abandoned gold mine in Stilfontein, reports EWN. Hundreds if not thousands of zama zamas or illegal miners are refusing to resurface from a disused shaft at the old Buffelsfontien mine in the North-West in a tense standoff with law enforcement. As police double down on the fight against illegal mining in the area it's believed they're hiding out in fear of arrest. In the past month, over one thousand illegal miners have been arrested in the province as part of Operation Vala Umgodi. MEC for community safety in the North West Wessels Morweng said that an official rescue team is expected to establish the number of illegal miners underground and the equipment needed to roll out the rescue plan.

Court Orders Refund for COVID-19 Disrupted Wedding

Roxanne Maher won a legal battle to reclaim R63,000 from Avianto in Muldersdrift after the COVID-19 lockdown disrupted her wedding plans in March 2020, reports IOL. Maher had fully paid for her March 28 wedding but could not proceed due to a government-imposed lockdown. The venue offered Maher a voucher for future use, but Maher requested a refund citing force majeure. Her claim was initially dismissed by the Magistrate's Court, which determined that the venue's offer to postpone or provide a voucher satisfied its contractual obligations. This decision was overturned by the Gauteng High Court, Johannesburg, ordering the venue to refund the money, as offering a voucher was not equivalent to fulfilling the contract and resulted in unjust enrichment.

More South African news