Zimbabwe: Government Struggles to Complete National Sports Stadium Renovations

Football enthusiasts may have to wait longer than expected to watch Zimbabwe playing international matches on home soil, as the government struggles to complete renovations at the National Sports Stadium.

In 2021, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) condemned National Sports Stadium for failing to meet international standards, a decision that has forced Zimbabwe national teams to play matches abroad.

The government has been working on refurbishing the giant facility for the better part of this year, with Minister of Sports Kirsty Coventry promising to complete the renovations before the end of the year.

Responding to questions in Parliament recently Deputy Minister of Sports Emily Jesaya failed to give a specific timeline on when the government expects the renovations to be completed.

"I want to thank the Hon. Member for that pertinent question. We desire that the good job of renovating the National Sports Stadium should be done as soon as possible so that we can go and support our national warriors playing locally.

"I cannot give a specific timeline for when the project will be completed because some factors are beyond our control but the job will be done by," said Jesaya.

The National Sports Stadium is the only football facility that requires minimal improvements for CAF homologation.

Areas needing attention include the Installation of bucket seats, electronic turnstiles, and CCTV cameras.

The government has been moving at a snail's pace with Jesaya revealing that the first batch of bucket seats is still in Mozambique.

"The 30,000 seats that I alluded to as the first consignment of the bucket seats. There is a total number of 60,000 and the rest are coming and they have been paid for," she said.

With the Zimbabwe men's football team having completed their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers abroad, the Warriors will be hoping to play World Cup Qualifiers on home soil next year.

The government has until March next year to complete the renovations when the Warriors resume the qualification campaign.