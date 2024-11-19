Somalia: Mine Explosion in Somalia's Lower Shabelle Kills Three, Injures One

Afgoye, Somalia — A vehicle carrying civilians struck a landmine in the Doonka area between Wanlaweyn and Afgooye districts in Somalia's Lower Shabelle region, resulting in the death of three passengers and injury to another, according to local authorities.

The incident occurred on Monday as the car was traveling from Afgooye. The explosion not only claimed lives but also inflicted significant damage to the vehicle involved.

Details regarding the type of explosive used suggest it was a landmine, commonly employed in the region by insurgent groups. However, no group has yet claimed responsibility for this particular attack.

The Lower Shabelle region has been a frequent target of Al-Shabaab, an Islamist militant group that often engages in attacks against both civilian and military targets, including those associated with the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

This incident underscores the ongoing security challenges faced by civilians in areas contested by Al-Shabaab and government forces. Efforts to stabilize the region continue amidst these persistent threats.

Local and international calls for heightened vigilance and mine clearance operations in civilian areas have been renewed in the wake of this tragedy. Further details on the identities of the victims and the condition of the injured passenger are awaited.