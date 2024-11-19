Somalia: Mine Explosion in Somalia's Lower Shabelle Kills Three, Injures One

18 November 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Afgoye, Somalia — A vehicle carrying civilians struck a landmine in the Doonka area between Wanlaweyn and Afgooye districts in Somalia's Lower Shabelle region, resulting in the death of three passengers and injury to another, according to local authorities.

The incident occurred on Monday as the car was traveling from Afgooye. The explosion not only claimed lives but also inflicted significant damage to the vehicle involved.

Details regarding the type of explosive used suggest it was a landmine, commonly employed in the region by insurgent groups. However, no group has yet claimed responsibility for this particular attack.

The Lower Shabelle region has been a frequent target of Al-Shabaab, an Islamist militant group that often engages in attacks against both civilian and military targets, including those associated with the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

This incident underscores the ongoing security challenges faced by civilians in areas contested by Al-Shabaab and government forces. Efforts to stabilize the region continue amidst these persistent threats.

Local and international calls for heightened vigilance and mine clearance operations in civilian areas have been renewed in the wake of this tragedy. Further details on the identities of the victims and the condition of the injured passenger are awaited.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.