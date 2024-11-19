Somalia: Somali FM Welcomes New IOM Chief, Focuses On Diaspora Centre for National Development

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi officially received the credentials of Manuel Marques Pereira, the new Chief of Mission for the International Organization for Migration (IOM), in a ceremony held in Mogadishu on Sunday.

During the meeting, the focus was on advancing Somalia's development agenda. Key topics included strategies for economic growth and security enhancements. Minister Fiqi and Pereira discussed the establishment of a new Diaspora Centre aimed at leveraging the skills, resources, and networks of the Somali diaspora to contribute to national development.

The proposed Diaspora Centre is part of a broader initiative to harness the potential of Somalis living abroad, who have traditionally played a significant role in supporting their homeland through remittances, investments, and knowledge transfer.

The meeting underscores Somalia's commitment to international cooperation in addressing migration issues, fostering development, and integrating diaspora engagement into national policy frameworks.