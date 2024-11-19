Somalia: Somali Security Forces Arrest Al-Shabaab Mechanic in Mogadishu

Mogadishu, Somalia — Abdinasir Mohamed Hassan, an operative for the militant group Al-Shabaab, was apprehended by Somali security forces in Mogadishu, according to a statement from the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA).

Hassan, known for his role in inspecting the group's vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), was implicated in the recent bombing at the SYL hotel near Villa Somalia.

NISA detailed that Hassan's arrest came during a targeted operation aimed at disrupting Al-Shabaab's capacity to launch attacks. "This arrest signifies our unwavering commitment to eliminate those who threaten the peace and security of our nation," the agency stated.

The SYL hotel attack, which Hassan is believed to have facilitated, underscores the persistent threat posed by Al-Shabaab in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu.

The arrest is part of ongoing efforts by Somali forces, with support from international partners, to dismantle the operational capabilities of the militant group, NISA added.