Malawi: Chakwera in Kasungu, Woos People to Register, Calls for Peace, Dialogue, and Unity Ahead of 2025 Elections

President Lazarus Chakwera has once again captivated the hearts of Malawians with a stirring message of peace, unity, and hope, urging citizens to register to vote and actively participate in shaping the country's future. Speaking at Chamama Trading Centre in Kasungu District on Monday, Chakwera emphasized that the key to building a prosperous and peaceful Malawi lies in fostering unity and constructive dialogue, as well as ensuring full voter participation in the upcoming 2025 general elections.

"Now is the time to unite, to work together for the common good of our country. This is our chance to build a brighter, more peaceful future. But for that to happen, we need everyone--every voice--to be heard," President Chakwera said, addressing an enthusiastic crowd.

A Call to Action: Register to Vote

With the 2025 elections on the horizon, the President urged citizens to take the critical step of registering to vote, emphasizing that elections are not just about selecting leaders, but about shaping the direction of the nation. "This is your moment. The future of Malawi is in your hands," he said, encouraging everyone, particularly the youth, to register in large numbers.

Chakwera stressed that voting is an essential civic duty and a powerful tool for democracy. "It is only through active participation in the electoral process that we can ensure the government truly represents the will of the people," he added.

Embracing Peace and Dialogue

In line with his call for unity, Chakwera reinforced his commitment to peace and the importance of open dialogue, stressing that misunderstandings should be addressed through discussion rather than violence. His comments were directed at the growing political tensions ahead of the elections, with the President calling for all political players to act responsibly and put the interests of the nation above partisan divisions.

"We are a peaceful nation. We have no place for violence, no time for division. Our strength lies in unity," Chakwera said. "The time for campaigning is over; now is the time for dialogue and action. Let's work together to build the Malawi we all want--a country where peace and development go hand in hand."

The President acknowledged that challenges such as climate-related disasters and economic hardships have tested the resilience of Malawians but urged them not to lose hope. "Though we face many challenges, I stand before you today to say: there is hope. There is hope for a Malawi where every citizen can thrive, where our children can grow in a secure and prosperous nation," Chakwera assured the crowd.

Roads, Infrastructure, and Economic Growth

While delivering his message, Chakwera also highlighted the government's ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure, especially roads, which are crucial for economic development. He pointed to the significance of Chamama, one of Kasungu's key agricultural areas, and stressed that better roads would facilitate the transport of produce to market, boosting local and national economies.

"This area has great agricultural potential, and with better roads, we can unlock opportunities that will benefit not only Kasungu but the entire country," said the President. His remarks on infrastructure resonated with local leaders, who have long called for improved road networks to boost trade and accessibility in rural areas.

Government's Commitment to Local Development

Chakwera's visit also saw Member of Parliament for Kasungu North East, Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima, express her gratitude for the government's increased funding for Constituency Development Funds (CDF), which has allowed for significant improvements in health, education, and infrastructure within the constituency.

"The increase in CDF from K30 million in 2020 to K200 million in 2025 has had a direct positive impact on our constituency. We've been able to build teachers' and health workers' houses, bridges, and police units, and we're seeing real improvements in the lives of our people," Wirima said.

Chakwera lauded the efforts of local leaders in ensuring that development reaches all corners of the country, emphasizing that collaboration between the national government and local leadership is vital for the country's sustained growth.

Looking Ahead: A Vision for Unity and Prosperity

The President's message of hope, peace, and action is a clarion call as Malawi approaches its 2025 elections. His continued push for dialogue over division and unity over discord highlights his vision for a Malawi where every citizen can contribute to the nation's progress.

"We have a vision for a better Malawi--a Malawi where peace reigns, where every voice is heard, and where no one is left behind. But that vision can only become reality if we come together, set aside our differences, and work toward the greater good of our country," Chakwera urged.

As he concluded his address, the President appealed to all Malawians, from all walks of life, to join him in making that vision a reality. "Let's unite for progress. Let's roll up our sleeves and get to work," Chakwera declared, leaving the crowd fired up and hopeful for the future.

With his message of peace, unity, and inclusive development, President Chakwera continues to inspire confidence in his leadership as the country prepares for the next chapter in its democratic journey.