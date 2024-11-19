South Africa: BMA Officials Intercepts German National Wanted By Interpol

Border Management Authority (BMA) officials have intercepted a German national, who has been on Interpol's most wanted list.

This significant breakthrough occurred during a routine border operation conducted at OR Tambo International Airport on Friday.

BMA Commissioner, Dr Michael Masiapato, lauded the interception as a demonstration of the effectiveness of South Africa's integrated border management strategy, after the official signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Interpol.

Masiapato and Brigadier Ntime Mokhine, the Executive Director of Interpol NCB in Pretoria, signed the MOU in Pretoria last Thursday, to show a commitment to enhancing the security of South Africa's ports of entry, as part of the BMA's objective to collaborate with strategic agencies.

The German suspect was intercepted in Turkey, travelling with a fraudulent Israeli passport and was returned to South Africa on 8 November 2024.

Upon investigation, BMA officials realised that the suspect had a German accent but insisted that he was an Israeli national.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation was contacted and confirmed through the Embassy that the traveller was not an Israeli national.

Upon further investigation by the BMA officials, Interpol was contacted and the suspect was found to be on the red list of the most wanted and had evaded arrest for drug trafficking for the past eight years.

The suspect was also found to have an international warrant of arrest, and had been living in Malawi under a new identity and was in possession of a Malawian temporary residence permit.

He was found to have travelled under the German and Israeli passports, and also suspected to have stolen the Israeli identity.

Interpol immediately arrested the suspect, and he is still in custody awaiting extradition to Germany.

Masiapato commended the vigilance and professionalism of the officials involved.

"This interception underscores the critical role the BMA plays in safeguarding South Africa's ports of entry and collaborating with international security agencies to combat transnational crime. Our robust systems and partnerships with Interpol and other global entities have proven indispensable in protecting our nation's security and integrity," he said.

The BMA remains committed to its mandate of securing South Africa's ports of entry against criminal activities, human trafficking, and other unlawful practices.

Masiapato said this apprehension sends a clear message that South Africa's ports are fortified against individuals who seek to exploit them for illegal purposes.

The BMA urged all travellers to comply with immigration laws and security protocols to ensure smooth and lawful movement across all the 71 ports of entry.