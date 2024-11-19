Uganda: Water Crisis Hits Uganda's Parliament, Bringing Business to a Standstill

A severe water shortage has crippled Uganda's Parliament, forcing the closure of all toilets and suspension of most committee meetings.

The situation has left MPs, staff, and visitors increasingly concerned. Even the canteen has been unable to prepare meals due to the lack of water.

"This is unacceptable," said an MP, who wished to remain anonymous. "How can we expect to conduct the nation's business without access to basic amenities?"

The water crisis has also raised concerns about hygiene and sanitation within the Parliament buildings.

"It's a ticking time bomb," warned another MP. "If we don't address this issue promptly, we risk facing serious health consequences."

Management has issued an internal circular advising staff and MPs to leave the premises to prevent further disruptions.

"We urge all stakeholders to bear with us as we work to resolve this crisis," said a parliamentary spokesperson.

The Uganda Parliamentary Forum on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (UPF-WASH) has been advocating for improved water and sanitation services in the country.

However, it seems that even the Parliament itself is not immune to these challenges.

As the water crisis continues, MPs and staff are left wondering when normal business will resume. "We need urgent action to address this crisis," emphasized the MP. "The nation is watching."