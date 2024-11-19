Sudan: Government of Sudan Welcomes Russia Vetoes British Draft Resolution Against Sudan

PortSudan — The Government of Sudan welcomed the Russian Federation veto against the British draft resolution against Sudan in the Security Council, praising the Russian position that came as an expression of commitment to the principles of justice, respect for the sovereignty of states and international law, and support for the independence and unity of Sudan and its national institutions.

The following is SUNA's unofficial translation of the text of the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs:-

The Government of Sudan welcomes the Russian Federation veto against the British draft resolution in the Security Council against Sudan Monday.

Sudan commends the Russian position that came as an expression of commitment to the principles of justice, respect for the sovereignty of states and international law, and support for the independence and unity of Sudan and its national institutions.

The government hopes that this historic precedent will put an end to the approach of using the Security Council platform to impose guardianship over peoples and to serve the narrow agenda of some powers, while ignoring transparency and democracy and enshrining double standards, which weakens the Council's role in establishing international peace and security.