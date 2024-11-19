Sudan: Finance Minister Renews Government's Concern With Addressing War Repercussions

Portsudan — Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Gebriel Ibrahim renewed the government's interest in addressing the repercussions of the war and its effects on the citizen and infrastructure, pointing to the international community's failure to help Sudan overcome the current crisis.

During his meeting with the German Ambassador to Sudan Thomas Terstigen at the ministry on Monday in the presence of the Undersecretary of Planning Dr. Mohamed Bashar, the minister detailed repercussions of the war on the defenseless citizen and the country's resources, vandalization of the infrastructure and the halt of the velocity of production, pointing out that the government's efforts in favor of the citizen did not receive any support from the international community, whose assistance was limited to humanitarian aid in the field of health and education, indicating that this aid, despite its limitedness, only comes through a third party, which is the United Nations organizations.

The minister hoped that Germany would contribute to mobilizing the international community and attracting support for the Sudanese people and participating in the reconstruction of what was devastated by the war.

The Minister explained that the high cost of transporting humanitarian aid through the Adre crossing and the insistence on opening the crossing controlled by the rebel militia, rather than other crossings, makes it more appropriate to close it unless it is monitored by the government.

For his part, the German Ambassador stressed his interest in developing cooperation relations between the two countries and helping Sudan achieve peace through negotiations, stressing his concern with addressing the repercussions of the war on citizens and the progress of the political process in Sudan.