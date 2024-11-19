Uganda: Govt to Relocate Thousands to Clear Way for Nuclear Plant in Buyende

Concerns about compensation for affected residents were raised during a stakeholders' consultative meeting

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development (MEMD) has announced plans to relocate thousands of residents from seven villages in Kidera Sub-county, Buyende District, to pave the way for Uganda's first nuclear power plant.

Spanning 30 square kilometres, the facility is projected to generate 8,400 megawatts of electricity, marking a significant milestone in Uganda's energy ambitions.

During a stakeholder meeting at the Busoga Kingdom headquarters in Jinja, MEMD officials revealed that the project is in its final stages, with a consultant already procured and relocation plans underway.

Mr Sabbiti Baguma, the assistant commissioner of nuclear science and application, underscored the transformative impact of the project.

"Once completed, the nuclear power plant will be a game-changer for Uganda, producing 8,400 megawatts of electricity. It will support e-mobility, the Standard Gauge Railway, and provide affordable electricity while reducing reliance on wood fuel, preserving our forests," he said.

Senior Energy Officer Damalie Abbo elaborated on the decision to site the plant in Buyende, citing its strong geological base, proximity to critical water sources like Lake Kyoga and the Nile, and its location outside the earthquake-prone Rift Valley.

Representing the Busoga Kingdom, 2nd Deputy Prime Minister Osman Noor Muhammad emphasized the Kingdom's active involvement in the project and called for the development of access roads to support the initiative and benefit local communities. Proposed roads include Jinja-Mbulamuti, Bukungu, and Kamuli-Iganga.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Concerns about compensation for affected residents were raised during the meeting.

George Mutyabule, speaker of the Busoga Lukiiko, raised concerns that some project-affected persons along access roads might not be compensated.

"This is unacceptable. Before construction begins, the government must allocate funds to compensate these people fully," he said.

The nuclear power plant is central to Uganda's Vision 2040, aimed at transforming the country into a middle-income economy.

By providing a reliable power supply, the plant is expected to drive industrialisation, attract foreign investment, and enhance livelihoods through sustainable energy solutions.

The government has pledged a smooth relocation process and assured that all stakeholders, including local authorities, affected residents, and the Busoga Kingdom, will remain engaged throughout the project.

If successfully implemented, the project could position Buyende as a significant player on the global energy map, cementing Uganda's commitment to sustainable development.