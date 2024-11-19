Ugandans With Expired IDs Denied Crossing Borders

A case of expired citizens, Ugandans with expired national IDs are being denied free travel across borders of neighbouring states despite the government earlier giving lofty assurances

Ugandans traveling to East African Community (EAC) member states with expired National IDs are facing challenges at border points, despite assurances from the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) that such IDs remain valid for local use.

Travelers are now being advised to use alternative documents, such as passports, certificates of identity, or temporary movement permits, to avoid being turned back at the borders.

In August, NIRA extended the deadline for renewing expired National IDs to January 2024.

However, this extension has not resolved difficulties for those intending to cross borders.

Speaking at a press briefing at the police headquarters in Naguru, the Ministry of Internal Affairs spokesperson, Simon Peter Mundeyi, urged citizens to secure proper travel documents.

"We advise those without passports to apply for certificates of identity, which are available at inland offices across the country for UGX 40,000," Mundeyi said.

These certificates allow travel within EAC and COMESA member states.

Mundeyi also revealed that over 15,000 passports remain uncollected due to application errors, particularly for children.

He attributed this to incorrect information provided by parents during the application process.