Uganda: Museveni Promotes UPDF Doctor Henry Kyobe to Colonel

Dr Henry Kyobe, a distinguished medical officer in the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF), has been promoted to the rank of full Colonel by the Commander-in-Chief.

The promotion highlights his exceptional service and contributions, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement was widely celebrated, with Col Deo Akiiki, the UPDF deputy spokesperson, expressing his congratulations on X (formerly Twitter).

"Congratulations my senior brother upon your elevation to full Colonel of the mighty UPDF. The country will never forget your role as an Incident Commander at the Ministry of Health during COVID-19 times. You are a true patriot. Hongera Sana Col Dr Henry Kyobe," he wrote.

Dr Kyobe played a pivotal role as the Incident Commander of the Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Incident Management Team.

He led Uganda's pandemic response strategy, ensuring effective coordination and implementation of measures to control the virus's spread.

His leadership was instrumental in safeguarding millions of Ugandans during one of the most critical public health crises in recent history.

His promotion recognises his dedication, resilience, and professionalism, earning him respect within the military and the broader health sector.

Dr Kyobe's career exemplifies a unique blend of military discipline and medical expertise, addressing public health and national security challenges with exceptional skill.

The news has been met with widespread admiration. Colleagues, friends, and Ugandans have taken to social media to commend his patriotism and selfless service, particularly during the pandemic.

Dr Kyobe's journey stands as an inspiration, showcasing the power of cross-sector collaboration in tackling complex challenges.

His promotion to full Colonel underscores his significant contributions to Uganda's health and defense sectors, cementing his legacy as a leader dedicated to serving his country.