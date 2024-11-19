Rwanda: Musician DA Rest Opens Own Record Label

Rwandan artiste Prince Ishimwe, also known on stage as Da Rest, has taken a significant step forward in his music career and establishing his own record label dubbed 'Eeey D Entertainment'.

Da Rest has now signed his first act and plans to at the same time officially launch the label and release his debut album.

It has been over a year since the artiste embarked on a solo music journey after parting ways with his former music group Juda Muzik. During this period, he has demonstrated a bold and determined spirit with a series of releases of a couple of songs, including his latest 'Impore' which features renowned DJ Pius.

The singer and rapper told The New Times that the idea to found a record label give a hand to young but talented artistes and the generation to come, inspired by people who supported him through his journey.

With one artiste now signed under Eeey D Entertainment, Da Rest revealed that he has identified two additional acts who he plans to reveal as soon as they pass the trial phase.

"It's not about money, it's about encouraging young talents so that we can support each other and I believe you can support an artist and become more successful than you are. So opening doors for others is a blessing," he said.

ALSO READ: Da Rest reveals future plans after split with Juda Muzik

"I will drop my first album the same day I will launch my first signed artiste which is a dream that I can't wait to testify with my own eyes," he said.

Talking about his now trending song 'Impore,' he said he wanted to showcase a new side of himself by connecting with deejays and club music, he approached Deejay Pius to create a fusion that will make fans dance and people have started to enjoy.