Rwanda: Musician DA Rest Opens Own Record Label

18 November 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eliane Irakoze

Rwandan artiste Prince Ishimwe, also known on stage as Da Rest, has taken a significant step forward in his music career and establishing his own record label dubbed 'Eeey D Entertainment'.

Da Rest has now signed his first act and plans to at the same time officially launch the label and release his debut album.

It has been over a year since the artiste embarked on a solo music journey after parting ways with his former music group Juda Muzik. During this period, he has demonstrated a bold and determined spirit with a series of releases of a couple of songs, including his latest 'Impore' which features renowned DJ Pius.

The singer and rapper told The New Times that the idea to found a record label give a hand to young but talented artistes and the generation to come, inspired by people who supported him through his journey.

With one artiste now signed under Eeey D Entertainment, Da Rest revealed that he has identified two additional acts who he plans to reveal as soon as they pass the trial phase.

"It's not about money, it's about encouraging young talents so that we can support each other and I believe you can support an artist and become more successful than you are. So opening doors for others is a blessing," he said.

ALSO READ: Da Rest reveals future plans after split with Juda Muzik

"I will drop my first album the same day I will launch my first signed artiste which is a dream that I can't wait to testify with my own eyes," he said.

Talking about his now trending song 'Impore,' he said he wanted to showcase a new side of himself by connecting with deejays and club music, he approached Deejay Pius to create a fusion that will make fans dance and people have started to enjoy.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.