Somalia: Somaliland Denounces Mogadishu Official's Comments On Elections and Sovereignty

Addis Abeba — The Government Somaliland has strongly rejected recent remarks made by Ahmed Fiqi, the Foreign Minister of Somalia, describing his statements as "unfounded and inflammatory."

In a statement on Sunday, Somaliland officials criticized the Mogadishu official for comments that allegedly targeted Somaliland's democratic electoral process. "His utterances, replete with disdain and hostility towards the people of Somaliland, are not only ill-founded but also demonstrate sheer ignorance of the pains taken to assert Somaliland's sovereignty and its dedication to peace and stability," Somaliland's Foreign Ministry said.

Somaliland's elections on 13 November received commendations from international partners who praised the National Electoral Commission (NEC) "for conducting a transparent voter registration and candidate nomination process."

Ethiopia also commended Somaliland's National Electoral Commission (NEC) for conducting a free and fair election. And said the "process reflects the maturity of Somaliland's governance and democratic system."

But on Saturday 17 November, Foreign Minister Fiqi issued a stern warning criticizing international partners and diplomats based in Mogadishu whom he accused of violating the country's unity and territorial sovereignty by referring to Smaliland as a country.

The statement from Somaliland condemned the warning calling it a "threat" towards international diplomats who had praised Somaliland's electoral process. "This behavior is undiplomatic and profoundly ignorant. Somaliland neither needs nor looks for endorsement from a fragile regime operating on the taxpayers' funds of the very diplomats he has targeted so recklessly," the statement added.

Somaliland reaffirmed its commitment to independence and development. "The people of Somaliland will continue to flourish, constructing a democratic and peaceful society, independent of others' distractions and disruptions," they stated.

The government concluded by reiterating Somaliland's unwavering stance on its sovereignty. "Somaliland's sovereignty is undoubted, and our development will not be stopped by hostile rhetoric coming from those who fail to respect our right to self-determination and governance," the statement declared.

NEC said on Sunday that vote counting and tallying were still being conducted smoothly.