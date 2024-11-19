Africa: Ambassador-Designate of South Africa Lauds Ethiopia's Pivotal Role in Regional, Global Peace

Addis Ababa — Ambassador-Designate of the Republic of South Africa to Ethiopia, Nonceba Losi lauded Ethiopia's pivotal role in the maintenance of regional and global peace and security expressing her government's commitment to continue supporting the country in this regard.

State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mesganu Arga, this afternoon received the Ambassador-Designate of South Africa to Ethiopia, Nonceba Losi.

During the meeting, they deliberated on shared bilateral, regional, continental and global agendas and vowed to further deepen longstanding and historical relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Mesganu said, Ethiopia and South Africa enjoy excellent bilateral relations anchored by close leader-to-leader and people-to-people relations that need to be translated into tangible economic dividends in the areas of trade, tourism and private sector investment.

Sweeping macroeconomic reforms in Ethiopia will tremendously help South African businesses to engage in key sectors in Ethiopia thereby translating traditional relations into actual economic relations.

He also emphasized the need to further deepen cooperation through the African Union, BRICS and United Nations to jointly address common challenges and leverage opportunities.

The Ambassador-Designate said, in the time of our need, during our darkest moments, Ethiopia has always been there.

Amb. Losi vowed to further bolster multifaceted relations between the two countries by forging tangible economic exchanges in key sectors including agriculture, trade, tourism and investment, during her tenure.

She also lauded Ethiopia's pivotal role in the maintenance of regional and global peace and security and expressed her government's commitment to continue supporting Ethiopia in this regard.