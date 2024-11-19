Uganda: France Invests Shs 1.12 Billion to Expand French Language Education in Uganda

The French government has launched a €288,000 (Shs 1.12 billion) initiative to enhance French language education across Uganda.

The two-year project, titled the French Education Framework (FEF), aims to improve access to quality French education for students, teachers, and schools nationwide.

This ambitious effort is being spearheaded by the Embassy of France in Uganda, Alliance Française de Kampala (AFK), and the Association of Teachers of French in Uganda (APFO).

Key activities include school visits, language camps, teacher training, and the development of tailored learning resources.

As part of the initiative, AFK is visiting 20 schools across Uganda that teach French. Fifteen of these schools will receive official certification recognizing their exceptional French language programs.

Schools such as Kitante SS, Seeta High School, Arua Public SS, and Mvara SS in the West Nile region have already been visited, with plans to cover more institutions in the coming months.

The visits aim to inspire students by providing interaction opportunities with native French speakers, while also supporting educators through the introduction of innovative teaching methodologies.

The FEF Project places a strong emphasis on professional development for teachers. Training programs are being rolled out to equip French language educators with modern teaching techniques and familiarize them with Uganda's new national French curriculum.

Participating teachers will be encouraged to share their expertise, fostering a ripple effect that strengthens French education nationwide.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

To broaden its impact, AFK has introduced a podcast, French Language in Uganda, available on YouTube. The podcast explores various topics, including the benefits of learning French, certification options, and opportunities for studying in France.

Meanwhile, APFO is organizing immersive language camps called CALUFU, designed to engage young learners in fun, interactive French activities.

These camps aim to build a vibrant community of French-speaking youth in Uganda, ensuring a lasting interest in the language beyond the FEF Project's duration.

APFO also plans to develop learning resources tailored specifically for the Ugandan context by 2025. This initiative is expected to address local needs and ensure the sustainability of French education.

"This project will not only increase the number of French speakers in Uganda but also inspire a new generation of educators and learners," said Eric Touze, representing Alliance Française de Kampala.

"We are laying the foundation for a future where French is an integral part of Uganda's education system."