Uganda: Death Toll in Kamwenge-Fort Portal Road Accident Rises

19 November 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Ivan Mugisha

The death toll from the Kamwenge-Fort Portal road accident has risen to two, according to updates from the Kamwenge Mobile Market Traders Association (KMMTA) chairperson.

The accident occurred on Sunday morning in the valley between the East Ruwenzori Diocese headquarters and Kamwenge Secondary School.

A Fuso lorry, registration number UAT 531C, carrying 30 traders destined to Kahunge Town Council for a Sunday market, overturned after failing to negotiate a sharp corner.

The first victim, only identified as Derick, a resident of Rutooma in Kitagwenda District, died while being rushed to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital for treatment.

The second fatality, Ahimbisibwe, 28, a resident in Kamwenge Town Council in Kamwenge District, was one of the remaining critically injured traders admitted to the same hospital.

"It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of another member of our association. He was among the three critically injured traders taken to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital," said KMMTA Chairperson Wineble Nuwahereza.

Nuwahereza added that out of the 26 traders who sustained minor injuries, 23 have recovered and returned home, except for three still receiving treatment at Rukunyu Hospital.

One other critically injured individual remains admitted to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital.

"This is a difficult time for our community, but we are grateful for the medical care provided to our members. We are working to support the affected families and will continue advocating for safer transport options for our traders," Nuwahereza stated.

As the community mourns the loss of two members, plans are underway to assist the affected families and review transportation protocols for the association's future operations

