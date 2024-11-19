Ugandans Warned On Dangers of Drug Resistance

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is silently emerging as one of the most significant public health threats of the modern era.

It occurs when microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites adapt to resist the effects of antimicrobial drugs. This resistance turns routine treatments into complex challenges, leaving global health systems grappling with the resurgence of infections once considered curable.

The misuse, overuse, and inappropriate use of antibiotics are at the core of this crisis.

Practices such as sharing medicines, failing to follow instructions from healthcare providers, and self-medication are accelerating the rise of AMR.

"Some swallow medicine for one or two days, and when they feel okay, they stop. This is not right," said Dr. Felix Walakira, an AMR expert from Makerere University during the Media training today on World AMR Awareness Week.

"Incomplete doses allow microorganisms to adapt, making future treatments ineffective."

This resistance has devastating consequences. AMR is currently linked to an estimated 4.95 million deaths globally each year, with this figure expected to rise if urgent interventions are not implemented.

"AMR leads to prolonged hospitalization, longer recovery times, resistant organisms, death, increased healthcare costs, and lost productivity," added Dr. Walakira.

The crisis extends beyond individual cases, as a lack of informed decision-making exacerbates the issue. "Knowledge is power," emphasized Dr. Stella Nanyonga.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"As a patient, when you have not been tested, have the knowledge to ask the pharmacist why you are being given three antibiotics when you have not been tested. Otherwise, we risk using antibiotics inappropriately."

Self-diagnosis and reliance on unqualified sources further fuel the problem.

"At home, people find parents as their specialists and therefore don't go to hospitals when they get unwell," noted Dr. Walakira.

This practice, combined with easy access to over-the-counter antibiotics, creates an environment where resistant infections thrive.

"Don't get medication from anywhere. Go to the right facility," cautioned Dr. Joshua Kiptoo.

He warned that purchasing antibiotics without prescriptions or testing not only endangers the individual but also contributes to the unchecked spread of resistant infections.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has identified AMR as one of the top 10 global health threats.

Experts, including Dr. Nanyonga, stress the need for public awareness, responsible antibiotic use, and robust healthcare systems to combat this challenge.

Without immediate and concerted action, AMR risks undoing decades of medical advancements.