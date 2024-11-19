Uganda: Museveni Starts Wealth Creation Mobilisation Tour in Teso

President Museveni on Monday commenced his wealth creation mobilisation tour in Serere District with a visit to Joseph Ijala, a successful model farmer who earns approximately shs00 million net a year from his two-acre farm.

The visit is part of Museveni's broader efforts to promote agricultural development and poverty alleviation in the Teso sub-region.

During his interaction with stakeholders and residents, President Museveni emphasized the need for renewed commitment to poverty eradication through strategic agricultural practices.

He noted that significant challenges, such as land fragmentation, existed when he assumed leadership, posing obstacles to effective large-scale farming.

Drawing lessons from the biblical sower, Museveni highlighted that his work aims to plant seeds of progress and growth across the nation.

The president reiterated his long-standing recommendation for two primary types of farming: extensive agriculture, which involves large-scale farming, and intensive agriculture, focused on making the most of smaller plots of land.

He underscored the importance of choosing high-value enterprises to maximize productivity and profitability for farmers.

In Kapelebyong district,the Parish Development Model (PDM) government initiative has facilitated social and economic metamorphosis for a segment of the recipients in Kapelebyong district despite the prevailing challenges.

Betty Atia, a 32-year-old resident of Ocorokoboi cell, Odukul ward, Kapelebyong Town Council, is one of the successful beneficiaries from the aforementioned area.

She received a sum of 993,000 and invested in five small piglets, each priced at 200,000. Notably, she chose to sell one male pig for shs500,000 in order to construct a shelter for her livestock.

Akia, a mother of five children, identified issues such as feeding, treatment, limited expansion space, and lack of fencing as some of the obstacles she encounters on her farm.

Expressing her gratitude, she acknowledged the President for introducing the Parish Development Model and visiting her farm.

Elizabeth Atim, a 42-year-old resident of Nyakali village, Kapelebyong parish, Kapelebyong Sub County, acknowledged receiving PDM assistance but faced a setback when her cow perished before calving.

Despite investing funds in the cow's treatment with hopes of recovery, Atim lamented the loss and now seeks assistance in repaying the loan.

She urged government to reconsider providing extra support to enable her to benefit as well.

Priscilla Atim Apolot, a 22-year-old resident of Kapelebyong Town Council, recounted her unsuccessful attempts to register for PDM funds.

Despite multiple efforts, she faced challenges with the registration process and expressed her disappointment.

Moses Ongaria, the LC1 chairman of Ocorokoboi cell, Odukul ward, Kapelebyong Town Council, expressed concerns regarding the misuse of funds and the need for recovery mechanisms.

He urged the government to allocate additional resources to assist those who did not receive the financial aid.

Musa Ecweru, Minister of State for Works and Transport and Member of Parliament for Amuria County, encouraged PDM beneficiaries to explore diverse entrepreneurial opportunities.

During his Economic Tour in Kapelebyong, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni pledged support to Atia by providing 10 million.

He advised her to allocate five million for land acquisition and the remaining amount for her project. Additionally, President Museveni gifted Atia's mother with two cows worth shs3 million.

President Museveni, currently assessing the performance of the Parish Development Model and wealth creation, visited Serere, Kapelebyong, and Katakwi districts and is scheduled to proceed to Kumi district today, Tuesday.

In a bid to support the local agricultural sector, President Museveni provided shs159 million for a milk processing plant to help boost local dairy production.

This gesture is expected to strengthen the value chain and enhance income for dairy farmers in the region.

However leaders from the Teso sub-region echoed the president's call for agricultural transformation.

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, and Serere District Woman Member of Parliament, Hellen Adoa emphasized the critical role of agriculture in improving livelihoods.

They urged the youth and local communities to view agriculture as a viable and sustainable path to economic prosperity and development.

President Museveni's tour of the Teso sub-region, scheduled to run from November 18 to 20, 2024, includes planned visits to Serere, Kapelebyong, and Katakwi districts.

The tour aims to monitor the implementation and impact of ongoing government projects and encourage the adoption of modern agricultural practices to uplift communities.