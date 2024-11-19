Uganda: Parliament Reviews Marriage Bill

Uganda's Parliament is currently reviewing the Marriage Bill 2024, which aims to reform and consolidate the country's marriage laws.

The bill, introduced by Tororo District Woman Representative Sarah Opendi, has sparked debate among lawmakers, legal experts, and civil society organizations advocating for children's rights.

Stakeholders are urging Opendi to harmonize all laws related to child marriage through the bill, which is currently before the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee.

They propose mandating couples to present birth certificates from a government registrar, replacing the traditional letter from the bride's father, to conduct marriage ceremonies.

According to John Tamale Mirundi, Principal Legal Officer at Parliament, the bill proposes severe penalties for anyone involved in child marriage, including parents, relatives, friends, and even the priest who officiates the marriage.

Once found guilty, they will face a minimum of 10 years in prison.

Stakeholders are pushing for an additional provision to prohibit child cohabitation, citing evidence that some individuals are opting for cohabitation instead of child marriage to avoid existing laws.

MP Sarah Opendi noted that the bill addresses the high costs associated with wedding introductions and ceremonies, which often deter young men from marrying.

"We want to make marriage affordable and accessible to all," she said.

However, MPs are divided on the penalty for elopement, with some arguing the existing penalty is too lenient.

The Marriage Bill 2024 is a significant step towards ending child marriage in Uganda.

If passed, it will provide a comprehensive framework for addressing the complex issues surrounding marriage and child rights in the country.