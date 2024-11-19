Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Provincial Member Grabs Borrowdale Home From Widow, Turns It Into Shebeen

PARDON Chibamu a senior Zanu PF official, has been ordered by the Harare Magistrates Court to immediately vacate a Borrowdale home he grabbed from a widow and turned into a shebeen.

Chibamu, who is a Mashonaland East provincial member reportedly took advantage of Victoria Matunga to take possession of the home following the death of her husband.

She had put the house up for lease as a source of income.

After the two mutually agreed on the terms of their lease Chibamu is said to have reneged on the agreement, proceeded to rent it out to one Prince Chenzara and other tenants, and refused to pay rentals they had signed.

Chibamu went on to protect his 'tenants' by constantly threatening Matunga and name-dropping Zanu PF's influential and powerful individuals in the process.

Against their agreement, Chibamu first turned the home into a boarding house which brought in Chenzara and other tenants before financing a shebeen which residents of the upmarket residential area complained about.

"This is not the kind of neighbourhood you would expect to find a shebeen, what with its noise and other social ills it brings," said one resident who preferred anonymity.

"We have tried to have it shut but our efforts have been in vain as no one has come to our help."

Despite incessant efforts to have him pay up, Chibamu went on to deny Matunga two years rentals amounting to US$5,119 until she approached the courts.

The magistrates court then ordered that he be evicted from the premises.

"You are directed to eject the said Defendant Prince Chenzara and all those claiming occupation through him from the premises 5 Sable Street Borrowdale West Harare or his goods and possessions from and out of all occupation and possession whatsoever of the said ground and/or premise and to leave the same to the end that the said may peaceably enter into and possess the same, and for so doing this shall be your warrant," reads the order given to the Messenger of Court.

"In addition, you are required and directed to attach and take into execution the property of the said Defendant and to raise the sum of US$5,119 or his goods and possessions from and out of all occupation and possession whatsoever of the said ground and/or premise, and to leave the same to the end that the said may peaceably enter into and possess the same, and for so doing this shall be your warrant."

Widely known as 'The Bulldozer' Chibamu, is yet to vacate the premises.