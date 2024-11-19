Zimbabwe: Mambo Dhuterere Drops Four-Track EP - Features Unique Partnership With Diaspora Insurance

Gospel music sensation Darlington Mutseta popularly known as Mambo Dhuterere has released an Extended Play (EP) album titled 'Kudenga kuna Manuwere'.

The EP features four songs - Ndiye Manuwere, Sunungura nezodzo, Kudenga kuna Manuwere and Zororai.

In this project, Mambo Dhuterere maintains his signature sound, which has set him apart in the gospel music scene with Simplex Records and Makumbe adding the Midas touch.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Mambo Dhuterere explained the idea of collaborating with comedian Frets Donzvo and Repent Kutyauripo on the songs Kudenga Kuna Manuwere and Zororo respectively.

"Instruction from the Holy Spirit. Those two are talented and need to be introduced to people and let the listeners decide. I believe Frets Donzvo is more of a musician than he is an actor, he is good at but music itori calling," said Dhuterere.

Visuals for the title track 'Kudenga kuna Manuwere' and another 'Sunungura nezodzo' sponsored by global insurance firm, Diaspora Insurance were released Monday. The two videos had garnered a combined 175,000 views within 20 hours of release.

"Diaspora Insurance sponsored two videos Sunungura Nezodzo and Kudenga Kuna Manuwere. It made the production so much easier because we had enough money to pay zvese zvaida mari," he said.

Dhuterere said the idea behind the EP was to connect with the inner person with Jesus being the central message of the project.

"It was to address and heal the inner being mostly following my calling from God almighty. Ukataura nyaya dzekudenga usinga taure Manuwero hapana nyaya dzawataura ndiye muridzi we nyaya dzese," he said.