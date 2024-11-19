Angola: Diplomat Invites Foreign Businesspeople to Invest in Angola

13 November 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola's ambassador to Morocco Baltazar Diogo Cristóvão has called for foreign investment in the country in the areas of agriculture, agro-food, mining, pharmaceuticals, tourism, fishing and transport, taking into account the country's opportunities.

The diplomat made the appeal at the 49th anniversary of Angola National Independence marked on November 11, adding that the strategic investment in the Lobito Corridor, which will boost trade between the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia and Angola, as well as other countries on the continent and will later extend to the Indian Ocean.

Baltazar Cristóvão highlighted the points stressed by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, in his State of the Nation Address, underlining the importance of economic diversification.

The diplomat highlighted the historical aspects that led to the achievement of independence, as well as the importance of relations between Angola and Morocco, which began in the early days of the national liberation struggle in the 1960s, stressing the need to strengthen collaboration between the states, focusing on economic diplomacy.

Morocco's Minister of Agriculture, Maritime Fisheries, Rural Development and Water and Forests, Ahmed El Bouari, who represented the Moroccan government at the event, stressed the country's interest in continuing to cooperate with Angola in different sectors of mutual interest, especially agriculture.

The minister highlighted the Third Joint Bilateral Commission held in Rabat, which culminated in the signing of various cooperation instruments, having hoped that the two countries continue to work to deepen relations between the two peoples.

The ceremony was attended by members of the diplomatic corps and international organizations accredited to the Kingdom of Morocco, as well as members of the Angolan resident community.

During the meeting, videos and images were shown about bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as Angola's economic potential.

Members of the Angolan community made their contribution by performing national songs and traditional dances. ART/TED/AMP

Read the original article on ANGOP.

