Angola: G20 - Angolan Appointed G20 Social Ambassador

Rio De Janeiro — Angolan Maria do Rosário Lima was appointed ambassador of the G20 Social, at the proposal of South Africa, at an event held last week in Rio de Janeiro, where she spoke about sustainability and community development in Angola.

The G20 Social is an unprecedented process created by the Brazilian presidency of the G20, with the objective of expanding social participation in the debates for decisions of the G20 Leaders' Summit, around three central axes chosen by the Brazilian government: fight against hunger, poverty and inequalities; sustainability, climate change and just transition; and global governance reform.

Speaking to the press a day later, Maria do Rosário Lima said that her appointment demonstrates that the country remains at the forefront of the interests of sustainable development, community and social inclusion and is committed to education and improvement of the country and the region.

She said that her approaches at the event, which ended on Saturday, were mainly focused on launching Angola through a platform of inclusion, having contacted companies, diplomats and the Brazilian government on how to join synergies to catapult the country into the global discussion.

Maria Lima is of the opinion that the problems are global and the solutions also have to be global, and, after praising President Lula, she declared that never again will an Economic G20 happen without a Social G20.

'Never again will the pyramid decide without the base having a voice because it is the bases that suffer from the impact of the decisions of world leaders,' she stressed.

For the diamond industry employee, it is necessary to amplify the voice of the people and communities and bring effectiveness and efficiency to the center of the discussion, both in public spending and in the budgets of companies that allocate values for social responsibility.

She said that if she had to leave a message to companies and buyers of jewelry and diamonds, she would say that 'if there is a price for mining, that price is the development of communities', a fight that has been waged by Endiama, Sodiam and other organizations. ADR/IZ/DOJ