Africa: Angolan President Authorizes Hosting of Basketball Africa League in 2026

Luanda — Angola will host the Basketball Africa League (BAL) in 2026, an initiative of the Basketball Africa League approved on Thursday in Luanda by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

The fact was announced to the press by the Secretary of State for Sports, Paulo Madeira, at the end of an audience granted by the Head of State to a delegation from that organization.

Representing the Basketball Association Africa League were the president of the institution, Amadou Fall, and the executive director for Africa, Clare Akamanzi.

Paulo Madeira said that Angola took on not only the realization of one stage of the competition, but of the entire event that takes place in three phases called 'conferences'.

He said that the organization of the event in the country will bring benefits such as leveraging massification, improvement or construction of infrastructures, in addition to tourist gains and promotion of Angola in the context of nations.

The integration of one more team is considered, in addition to Petro de Luanda, champion of the previous edition, played in Kigali (Rwanda) with a victory over Al Ahly of Libya, by 107-94.

In four participations, Petro de Luanda team was always present in the first four places, being third in 2021, second in 2022, fourth in 2023 and first in 2024.

It is the team with the greatest regularity in this new version with the sponsorship of the NBA and FIBA.

This competition, in which the 12 best teams participate in a given period, registers as winners Zamalek of Egypt (2021), US Monastir of Tunisia (2022), Al Ahly of Egypt (2023) and Petro of Luanda (2024).

The idea of stimulating the practice of basketball and strengthening national leagues, creating a more structured path for African athletes to reach the international stage, has materialized with the proliferation of athletes in the biggest basketball scenarios.

In this aspect, Angola contributes with some talents in both genders, with emphasis on Bruno Fernando, who plays in the Toronto Raptors of the NBA.

In the women's sector, Angola has the presence of more than a dozen in the North American university scene.

Dilangue Cruz, 21 years old and 1.88 m tall, and Isabel João, 20 years old and 1.86 m, represent the South Plains Texans, a team from the NJCAA (National Junior College Athletic Association), in addition to Arminda Joaquim.

Armanda, nicknamed Abuba, has been shining for Clarendon College. MC/DOJ