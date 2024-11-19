Angola: Police Confirm Detention of Foreigner's Death Suspect

Lubango — One of the two suspects in the stabbing that caused the death of a 44-year-old American missionary in the municipality of Humpata, Huíla Province, was arrested on Monday afternoon in the city of Ondjiva, Province of Cunene, more than 400 km from the crime scene.

The arrest occurred hours after a poster from the National Police was published with the suspects' faces as "highly dangerous" and calling for information.

According to a source from the Huíla National Police, the suspect is identified as Isalino Kayôo, "Vin Diesel", who according to investigations is one of the perpetrators of the murder, in the company of a guy, who is still on the run.

With this, there are three arrests of suspects involved in the case, one of them the victim's wife, also an American citizen, with whom he has five children, as well as a former employee of the couple, whose preventive arrests were ordered on Monday afternoon by a guarantee judge.

The crime occurred on October 25th, in a thicket in the commune of Palanca, in the municipality of Humpata (southern Angola).

Beau Shroyer, also 44 years old, had been with his wife and their 5 children in Angola since 2021, providing missionary services for the Lakes Area Vineyard Church (LAVC), residing in the commune of Palanca.

The Vineyard church is part of an evangelical association of churches spread across 95 countries.

MS/CF/jmc