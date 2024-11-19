Kenya: Ruto Vows Sanctions for Failure, Waste As He Signs Performance Contracts

President William Ruto has vowed to enforce sanctions for failure, negligence, waste, and misconduct following the signing of ministerial performance contracts.

Ruto announced that at the end of each financial year, every Cabinet Secretary will receive a performance report card reflecting their ministry's achievements.

He emphasized that the scorecards will include recognition, rewards, and sanctions, which the Cabinet Office will apply consistently and without exception.

"This scorecard will carry recognition, rewards, and sanctions, which will [be] applied without fail. Excellence, integrity, and efficiency will [be] rewarded. Failure, negligence, and waste will invite instant corrective action," Ruto said on Tuesday.

The President underscored that the ministerial performance contracts are not merely ceremonial but represent firm and solemn commitments to implement the government's inclusive and transformative goals.

No room for excuses

He urged Cabinet Secretaries to take personal responsibility, stressing that there is no room for delays or excuses.

"As we sign this performance contract, let us reflect on our commitments and the weight of our responsibilities. I expect each CS to take personal responsibility for what they sign. There is no room for excuses, delays, or failure," Ruto stated.

Ruto added that the performance contracts integrate the strategic priorities of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, aiming to maximize the impact of Kenya's scarce resources, particularly for those at the bottom of the economic pyramid.

All Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries convened at State House for the ministerial performance contract signing event, the second under Ruto's Administration.

Each official signed a contract detailing targets for respective portfolios.