Zimbabwe: Cops Dismiss ZRP Fake Press Statement

19 November 2024
The Herald (Harare)

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has dismissed a statement circulating on social media titled 'Filming of tragic incidents and legal action'.

According to the police, the statement that is purported to have been issued by national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi is fake.

In a statement, Commissioner Nyathi said, "The Zimbabwe Republic Police dismisses a fake press statement by a yet-to-be-identified person titled 'Filming of tragic incidents and legal action'.

"The police did not issue the statement. The public and media are urged to dismiss it with the contempt it deserves. The signature on the statement is not Commissioner Nyathi's. It is clear that the statement was doctored.

"The police warn individuals and groups trying to issue statements on behalf of the Zimbabwe Republic Police that the law will be applied on them without fear or favour."

