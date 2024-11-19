Southern Africa: 2024 World Children's Day - 7,000 Children from Southern Africa Lead the Call for Quality and Inclusive Education in Africa

Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe — Regional World Children's Day celebration in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe highlights education and rights as cornerstones for the region's future

Children from seven countries in Southern Africa met their leaders in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe this weekend to call for improved conditions in education and better protection when schools become unsafe due to conflict or extreme weather. The more than 7,000 children met with Presidents from Botswana and Zimbabwe as well as high level officials from Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zambia, as part of the 2024 Regional World Children's Day celebration.

Children's Unified Call-to-Action: A Vision for Education and Rights

Ahead of the 2024 Regional World Children's Day commemorations in Victoria Falls, children from the seven countries united to issue a Regional Call-to-Action, highlighting their shared vision for a brighter future. Recognizing education as a cornerstone for empowerment, prosperity, and equality, the children called on their leaders to ensure access to quality, inclusive, and relevant education for all. This includes providing financial support to disadvantaged children, integrating life and digital skills into curricula, and investing in well-equipped, safe learning environments.

16-year-old Busisiwe Phakati from South Africa made the powerfully simple call: 'I want our voices to be heard as children, because we want to change the world' .

"We need to ensure an education that is impactful and useful to us for the current modern and developing world.....the curriculum should equip us with the relevant skills to navigate life from a very young age," said 17 year old Coreen Chola from Zambia.

High-Level Engagement

The 2024 World Children's Day celebrations emphasized children's participation in shaping policies that impact their lives and engaging with high-level decision makers. Children from Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe shared their views on education, climate change, violence, and mental health before meeting together in Zimbabwe.

The leaders attending listened attentively and responded giving recognition to their efforts and committing to do more. The President of Zimbabwe, Dr. E.D. Mnangagwa, in his address highlighted that World Children's Day is a powerful reminder of the collective responsibility to uphold the rights and welfare of children. He also stated that children's voices on subjects such as quality education, inclusivity, protection of their rights and climate change must never be silenced.

Challenges to Children's Rights

Children in Southern Africa face significant barriers to realizing their rights. Climate change, economic pressures, and growing debt burdens exacerbate these challenges, leading to deficits in education and well-being. A recent UNICEF survey of over 5,000 children revealed that while 87 per cent of respondents are aware of their rights, barriers such as school fees, lack of learning materials, and inadequate hygiene and sanitation facilities continue to hinder progress.

Speaking at the event, UNICEF Regional Director of Eastern and Southern Africa, Etleva Kadilli said, "Imagine a world where every child has access to quality education, that's the world we're working towards, and we all have a part to play to make it happen. Your voices matter."

At the end of the celebration, President Mnangagwa handed over the World Children's Day torch to newly elected President Boko of Botswana, who will be the host in 2025.

Progress Towards Solutions

Since the first regional World Children's Day in 2021 in Botswana - there has been significant progress on education and child rights in participating countries.

Zimbabwe recently passed the Education Act, prohibiting corporal punishment, guaranteeing retention of pregnant girls in school and providing sanitary ware for girls. In Botswana, government reaffirmed its commitment to protecting children's rights by establishing a new Ministry of Child Welfare and Basic Education. The Ministry will oversee comprehensive programs for children across the country and provide strategic direction for the child rights agenda. Namibia is making schools more inclusive and Zambia is putting efforts into reducing the pupil-teacher ratio with the recruitment of 4,200 teachers and has approved the National Social Protection Policy, expanding support across the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Children Southern Africa Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Malawi will be starting pre-primary classes for children across the country from 2025. South Africa has adopted a multi-year curriculum recovery plan to make up for learning losses during COVID-19. And Mozambique has tripled school attendance since 2000 through a combination of extending mandatory term to 9 years and increasing inclusivity for children with special needs and disabilities. These efforts show that when leaders listen to children and act, they can make a difference.

Ropafadzo Mutsago, 16, from Zimbabwe stressed the responsibilities of children themselves: "We as children make our schools and communities more inclusive by embracing diversity, offering support, and advocating for accessibility in all areas. Together we can create an environment where everyone can thrive, belong and feel safe."