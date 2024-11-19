Africa: Kenya Airways CEO Allan Kilavuka Appointed New Africa's Airlines Association Chairperson

19 November 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Cairo, Egypt — Kenya Airways CEO Mr Allan Kilavuka has been appointed the new Africa's Airline Association (AFRAA) Chairperson. Mr. Kilavuka assumed the role of Chairperson of the African Airlines Association at the 56th Annual General Assembly and Summit in Cairo, Egypt, marking a significant milestone for both Kenya Airways and Africa's aviation industry. This appointment is a significant development that will shape the future of Africa's aviation industry.

As the new AFRAA Chairperson, Mr. Kilavuka will lead the association for a one-year term, with the possibility of renewal. In this role, he will be responsible for guiding AFRAA's strategic direction, representing the interests of its member airlines, and advocating for policies that promote the growth, sustainability, and global competitiveness of Africa's aviation industry.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Kilavuka expressed his profound gratitude, saying, "It is a privilege to be entrusted with the role of AFRAA Chairperson. I am deeply appreciative of this opportunity and look forward to working alongside industry peers to amplify Africa's voice in the global aviation, build on greater collaboration, and drive strategic initiatives to enable Africa's airlines to navigate current challenges and seize new opportunities. Together, we can advance Africa's aviation industry to benefit all stakeholders and the communities we serve."

Mr. Kilavuka succeeds João Carlos Pó Jorge, the outgoing Chairperson and CEO of LAM Mozambique, who has led AFRAA over the past two years. Under Mr Jorge's stewardship, AFRAA has made substantial strides in addressing challenges posed by the post-pandemic recovery period, pushing for strategic collaborations, and driving sustainability efforts. Mr Kilavuka, with his proven leadership skills, is expected to continue building upon the progress achieved during Mr Jorge's tenure, ensuring a smooth transition and a promising future for AFRAA.

Founded in 1968, the association comprises over 40 airlines, including leading carriers from across the continent, representing more than 85% of African air transport. AFRAA's mission is to nurture industry cooperation, facilitate the growth of African airlines, and ensure the sustainable development of the continent's air transport sector. AFRAA actively engages in initiatives that promote a safer, more efficient, and more competitive aviation environment in Africa through its advocacy, research, and member services.

As AFRAA Chairperson, Mr Kilavuka aims to steer impactful discussions and promote collaborative strategies that elevate the African aviation industry, working towards a more integrated and resilient future for African airlines.

During the General Assembly, held in Cairo, Egypt, Kenya Airways was honored with The Airline of the Year Award - Best Improved Profitability. This prestigious award, which recognized the airline's outstanding performance in 2023, celebrated Kenya Airways' commitment to operational excellence, enhanced profitability, and its pivotal role in shaping Africa's aviation narrative.

