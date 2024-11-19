Rwandan Legends Kayirebwa, Muyango Honored for Impact On African Music

19 November 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Heritier Bahizi

The Music In Africa Honorary Award has long been a celebration of artists who shape the music industry in their home countries and beyond.

Since its inception in 2017, the accolade has honored iconic figures such as Baaba Maal (Senegal), Eric Wainaina (Kenya), and Saida Karoli (Tanzania), recognizing their remarkable influence across the continent.

This year, Rwanda took center stage as the prestigious award was presented to two of its own: Cécile Kayirebwa and Jean Marie Muyango.

The ceremony, held during the ACCES Showcase Festival in Kigali from November 14-16, celebrated the mark that the two artistes have left on Rwanda's cultural and musical heritage.

Both honorees, with decades of dedication to traditional music, exemplify the power of art in preserving and promoting identity.

Jean Marie Muyango: A steward of tradition

For over 25 years, Muyango has been a custodian of Rwandan culture through his leadership of national ballet "Urukerereza." His dedication to preserving and revitalizing traditional performance arts earned him recognition beyond Rwanda's borders, notably the Prix Découvertes by RFI in 1989.

Muyango's artistry is a testament to his role as both a performer and cultural ambassador, ensuring that Rwandan traditions remain vibrant and celebrated.

Cécile Kayirebwa: The voice of a nation

At 77, Cécile Kayirebwa remains a beloved figure in Rwandan music. Her songs, steeped in traditional rhythms and melodies, have connected Rwandans at home and abroad.

During the nation's turbulent history, her music provided solace to those displaced and inspired hope for those longing for liberation. As one of Rwanda's most accomplished artistes, Kayirebwa has not only promoted the beauty of traditional music globally but has also used her craft to highlight the resilience and spirit of her people.

The recognition of Kayirebwa and Muyango by the Music In Africa Honorary Award is more than just a celebration of individual achievements; it is also a nod to the role of music in preserving heritage and fostering unity.

