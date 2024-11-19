Zimbabwe: Charumbira, Gayo Bury the Hatchet

Pan Africa Parliament (PAP) president Fortune Charumbira and his second vice president Dr Ashebiri Gayo yesterday said they had buried their differences which saw the continental body failing to conduct business for about eight months after the latter declared himself as the leader of the institution.

Addressing a planning workshop attended by PAP Bureau members and chairpersons of committees, the two committed to work together saying differences between them that saw the institution being paralysed last year were now a thing of the past.

Last year, Dr Gayo declared himself the interim president of PAP after Chief Charumbira's membership temporarily ceased by operation of the law following the dissolution of Zimbabwean Parliament to pave way for the August 2023 general elections.

But he was almost immediately re-elected to the Zimbabwean Senate and so could maintain his membership of PAP.

Dr Gayo then took the reins at PAP, in some instances attending international conferences, a development that threw the continental body into chaos as uncertainty became the order of the day while some staff members perceived to uphold Chief Charumbira's position were purged.

Attempts by Chief Charumbira to retain his post as PAP president following his re-election in Senate failed as Dr Gayo sought to consolidate his position as the interim leader.

It had to take the leadership of the African Union which saw Chief Charumbira eventually being re-elected as Southern Africa was yet to complete its tenure at the helm of the institution.

Addressing the workshop yesterday, Dr Gayo pledged loyalty to Chief Charumbira whom he described as an astute leader.

"I promise, from my side, to support the President and ensure that we succeed as PAP. Mr President I am at your disposal, I will be guided by you," said Dr Gayo while delivering closing remarks at the workshop.

He demystified a clause presented by the Rules and Procedures committee during the PAP plenary meant to align rules of PAP with the protocol that established the institution, as directed by the AU Executive Council.

Dr Gayo said the adoption of the rules did not mean that the Bureau led by Chief Charumbira wanted to avoid elections.

The clause sought to harmonise the tenure of Bureau members with that of their tenure in their national Parliaments in order to promote continuity.

During plenary, some legislators, particularly from North Africa had protested saying the clause undermined the spirit of rotation.

But Dr Gayo defended Chief Charumbira saying the entire bureau concurred with the clause as it sought to comply with the AU Protocol that established PAP.

"We do respect the principle of rotation of caucuses. But at the same time we should not violate the protocol. We should protect it or defend it, if we do not, no one else will do.

"When we violate the protocol we continue damaging the image of PAP. As the PAP, it is not like we do not want elections, not at all. So let us be patient. Let us look at the bigger picture," said Dr Gayo.

In response Chief Charumbira said he and Dr Gayo had buried their differences and warned members against possible attempts to divide the bureau

"Do not divide the bureau members. We are now united.

"We are now solid. We have signed some peace agreement. We have, as what they say in English, buried the hatchet," said Chief Charumbira.

He said there was need for unity among PAP members even in times of elections

"Elections at PAP have divided us. In the campaign its hide and seek. Once we say we have elections tomorrow, that good image of PAP collapses. So we are now united. We have buried the hatchet," he said.

PAP held its Fourth Session of the Sixth Pan Parliament in the last fortnight and ended last Friday.

It then held a two day planning workshop aimed at identifying priorities for 2025 and establish how much is required so that they plan accordingly.