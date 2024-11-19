Africa: Arab-African Investment Summit Honours First Lady

Empowerment champion First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa has been honoured with a prestigious award in recognition of her dedication to vulnerable communities at the Arab-African Investment Summit as the impact of her life-transforming initiatives captures the admiration of the world.

The organisation described Dr Mnangagwa as a beacon of hope in the darkness.

The Arab-African Investment and International Cooperation Summit was held in Aswan, Egypt, from 11 to 15 November.

Dr Mnangagwa received the award from the Arab Women Investment Union (AWIU) in recognition of her outstanding commitment to supporting the most vulnerable members of society.

Titled "Guiding Light to the Most Vulnerable in Society," the award celebrates Dr Mnangagwa's extensive charitable efforts through her Angel of Hope Foundation.

Amai Mnangagwa's work has made a significant impact on communities in Zimbabwe, particularly among the less-privileged, elderly, disabled, and marginalised groups.

Her Foundation's initiatives focus on inclusion, empowerment, and providing essential support to those in need, embodying the spirit of hope and compassion.

At the award ceremony, which was attended by distinguished leaders and dignitaries including Bulawayo Metropolitan Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube and Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu who received the award on behalf of the First Lady.

D. Hoda Yassa, President of the AWIU, expressed her deep admiration for Dr Mnangagwa's unwavering dedication to uplifting the vulnerable.

She described the First Lady as a "beacon of hope in the darkness," whose leadership has inspired countless individuals to reach for a better future.

In her heartfelt message to Dr Mnangagwa, Dr Yassa urged the First Lady to continue advocating for policies that support the well-being of vulnerable populations, promote social mobility, and ensure equal opportunities for all, not only in Zimbabwe, but across the African continent and beyond.

This award highlights the global recognition of Dr Mnangagwa's tireless work and her role as a leading advocate for social justice and inclusive development.

This is not the first time Dr Mnangagwa has been honoured for philanthropic work across the globe.

A hands-on person, the First Lady traverses the length and breadth of the country and sleeps in tents as she undertakes empowerment programmes in remote areas, showing her dedication to empower the nation and make a difference in people's lives.