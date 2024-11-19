Zimbabwe: Cultural Festivals Enable Socio-Economic Growth - VP Mohadi

Remember Deketeke, Herald Reporter

Cultural festivals must recognise national developmental policies as essential elements in enabling sustainable national socio-economic development, Vice President Kembo Mohadi said at the weekend.

In a speech read on his behalf by Skills Audit and Development Minister Professor Paul Mavhima at the African Union Sports Council Region 5 Culture Night Festival in Harare on Friday, Vice President Mohadi said the celebration provided an opportunity to deepen people's understanding of cultural diversity.

The event, running under the theme: "Together, Sonke, Tose", sought to integrate sport and diverse cultural practices to bring unique experiences.

"This is abundantly signified through Zimbabwe's continuum to the execution of the National Development Strategy 1 for regional integration, inclusive and sustainable economic growth development," Vice President Mohadi said.

Vice President Kembo Mohadi representative, minister of Skills Audit and Development Prof Paul Mavima (centre) is greeted by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry of Sports, Recreation,Arts and Culture at the African Umion Sports Council region 5 held at the Heritage Village in Harare last Friday-Picture:Joshua Muswere

Cultural events like this, Harare Metropolitan Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Charles Tawengwa said, created opportunities for engagements and community development.

"As we work towards Vision 2030, which envisions an empowered and prosperous Zimbabwe, we recognise that our cultural diversity is a vital asset," he said.

"It is through celebrating our heritage that we can build a more inclusive society, where every voice is heard and valued."

Minister Tawengwa added such events align with the NDS1 which aimed to harness cultural heritage to drive economic growth and foster social cohesion.

The platform served to boost each country's heritage and tourism.

The inaugural event was punctuated by traditional music, attires, displays and dance that reflected the region's diverse cultural values.

Minister of State for Harare Province Cde Charles Tavengwa delivers his remarks at the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 cultural festival held at the Heritage Village in Harare last Friday-Picture:Joshhua Muswere