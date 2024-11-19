Zimbabwe: Heuer Staying Positive

Under-21 women's hockey team coach Brad Heuer has said they may have to reshuffle the team following the postponement of the Junior Africa Cup (JAC) to next year.

The African Hockey Federation recently announced the decision to move the JAC that was scheduled to run from November 30 to December 8, this year in Windhoek, Namibia to April 2025.

Zimbabwe are set to field both men's and women's junior teams for the event and had already named their travelling teams for the competition.

"It means that we may have to reshuffle the team, as some players won't be available in April. However, on a positive note, it does give us more time to prepare.

"We are going to open the squad up again and see who is available and who isn't available," said Heuer.

The continental show-piece will see junior teams competing for the African title, and three slots per gender for the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Junior World Cups due to take place next year in December. For the first time the global event that showcases young talent, will include 24 teams in both men's and women's competitions.

Previously, it was a 16-team tournament in both categories.

Heuer said they will continue with their training programmes, with two squad training weekends scheduled for the end of this month and early January.

"We are going to carry on training twice a week until the tournament.

"We have two squad weekends planned -- one at the end of November and one early in January to help us prepare and pick our strongest available players.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Those players who were in the team but now won't be available will be very upset. But hopefully, if we qualify, they will get a chance to join the squad again and get selected for the World Cup squad," said Heuer.

The JAC is now expected to take place in April 2025 ahead of the Junior World Cups -- for men and women, set for December 2025.

Heuer led the junior women's side at the previous Junior World Cup held in Santiago, Chile last year. Zimbabwe were making their fourth appearance.

They placed 14th at the end of the tournament.

Team manager for the women's side Carla Jones said it gives the teams more preparation time and raises the needed funds to cater to the teams' participation.

"For the teams, this means we have a longer preparation period and those players who were involved in end-of-year exams and commitments are now better focused on preparing in the upcoming months.

"The way forward is to ensure the time we have till April 2025 is used to prepare the players in every way possible.

"With three teams being selected from each gender this is an exciting opportunity for our teams to try and qualify.

"I am sure there was some disappointment from the players but also an understanding that it gives us more time to prepare as well as find the necessary funding to ensure all our players are prepared physically, mentally and financially," Jones said.