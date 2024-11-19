Zimbabwe: Be Proud of Your Identity, Says President

President Mnangagwa has rallied the younger generation to be proud of their African identity and rich heritage, as the region strives towards a common future of sustainable economic growth, industrialisation and modernisation.

Over the years, imperialist forces have made futile attempts to sow division and self-hatred among the African youth.

In his address at the Regional World Children's Day Commemorations in Victoria Falls at the weekend, the President said it was important that the youth remained alive to the continent's rich heritage.

The SADC Chair underscored to the youth that the region was one despite political boundaries.

"As we engage within our communities, schools and indeed at this level, we must always remain alive to our rich African heritage and the aspirations of our respective nations, and the continent as a whole.

"I call upon you, our children, to be proud of your African identity and belonging to the Southern African region.

"Always know that, although you come from different countries within the SADC region, we are all one united people, with a shared history, which is cemented by the liberation struggles that brought about independence and freedom.

"We have a common future as we strive for sustainable economic growth, industrialisation, modernisation as well as peace and security, social justice and freedom," he said.

President Mnangagwa said there was need to focus on educating an African child fit for the 21st century.

To this end, he said the younger generation should be equipped with heritage-based knowledge and skills as these would ensure the region and continent's growth.

"To achieve this, it is critically important that we scale up the establishment of resilient education systems with increased access to inclusive, lifelong, quality, and relevant learning for the children and young people of our continent.

"This noble aspiration entails that all of us, leaders and stakeholders alike, have an obligation to empower our children and young people with heritage-based knowledge and skills they will need to realise the Africa we all want," said President Mnangagwa.

He said it was important that the younger generation were taught that a country was built, governed and prayed for by its people.

The Second Republic was similarly guided by its philosophy "Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo".

President Mnangagwa then challenged the African youth to never feel inferior to those in other continents.

"You, our children, must grow up knowing that you have the duty to build, develop and industrialise your countries, our SADC region, the continent and finally the world at large.

"Never look down upon yourselves. You are well able to stand shoulder to shoulder with any other children from across the world. This is the mindset that must take root within you for posterity," he said.

The President said the younger generation also needed to promote the African brand and image.

"Arts, culture and heritage, along with our unique natural resources and tourism endowments are critical parts of our identity.

"These possess a remarkable ability to foster inclusive societies, enhance economic development, and propel social transformation. Let us, therefore, promote and consume our unique products and image," he said.

The celebrations were held under the theme "Educate and skill the African child for posterity" and attended by at least 7 000 children from across the region.

Also in attendance was Botswana's President Duma Gideon Boko; Namibia's Deputy Prime Minister John Mutorwa; and high-level representatives from South Africa, Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique were also among those who attended the event.