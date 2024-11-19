Zimbabwe: Six-Team Tourney Set for Beitbridge

The Ziyah Media soccer tournament is set for Dulibadzimu on November 23.

The highly anticipated tournament will feature six teams from the Beitbridge district.

The participating teams include Vhembe High School, Chibi, St. Mary's High, Swereki, Tongwe Zenzani, and a girl's match pitting Siyoka and Vhembe High players.

This tournament significantly grew from the previous year, when only three teams participated.

Loadwell Ziyadumah, CEO of Ziyah Media and President of Vhembe Stars Academy, is organising the tournament for the second successive year.

"The tournament is meant to scout young talent under the age of 16 in the district," said Ziyadumah.

"There is a lot of talent here and those guys have to be nurtured. We have taken the responsibility to develop them and at the same time use the platform to advocate against drug abuse.

"Locally there was no one who was taking care of the junior development, but we have a lot of boozers' teams. The young players end up playing in those boozers' teams.

"Some of the boys would end up drawn into things of not their age so we find it worth to take them out of that environment.

"The inclusion of a girls' team highlights the tournament's commitment to promoting gender equality and providing opportunities for female athletes in the community.

"We are calling on everyone to come on board and support us on the day," he said.