South Africa: Lamola Urges Global Citizens to Hold G20 Leaders Accountable

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola says global citizens must hold the leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) accountable.

This comes after various declarations and commitments were made during the summit that opened on Monday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The first day of the G20 Leaders' Summit came to an end on Monday, with important results for the future of the planet and crucial commitments such as the fight against hunger, sustainable development and the taxation of billionaires.

"Each of them was speaking and committing. I think the people of the world will have to make the leaders accountable for their commitments that are being made at the G20.

"They will be a platform next year in South Africa to take stock of the commitments of how far the world has progressed," he told the South African media.

In their G20 declaration, the leaders said they remain resolute in their dedication to fighting hunger, poverty, and inequality, promoting sustainable development in its economic, social, and environmental dimensions, and reforming global governance.

They also acknowledged that what was needed was a political will to create conditions to expand access to food and welcomed the launch of the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty under Brazil's G20 Presidency.

Meanwhile, the document referred to the "catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza and the escalation in Lebanon," and highlighted the urgent need to expand humanitarian assistance and reinforce the protection of civilians.

They also touched on the war in Ukraine, stressing the human suffering and the negative impact it has on global food and energy security, supply chains, macro-financial stability, inflation and growth.

The leaders also committed to scaling up urgent action to address challenges posed by climate change, biodiversity loss, desertification, ocean and land degradation, drought and pollution.

This prominent gathering of world leaders pledged to work for a reinvigorated and strengthened multilateral system, rooted in the United Nations Charter and International Law, with renewed institutions and reformed governance that is more representative and reflect the realities of the 21st century.

Lamola strongly believes the commitments made will be fulfilled.

"As you're aware, we continue to look for the implementation of the Paris Agreement on climate change and the people of the world must do the same and we'll ensure that there's implementation on what is committed."

South Africa's G20

Brazil will hand over the reins this afternoon as South Africa is set to assume the Chair of the G20 from Brazil on 1 December with the preparations to host the summit next year currently underway.

South Africa's G20 Presidency will focus on solidarity, equality, and sustainability.

He told the media that the country will also have a sharp focus on artificial intelligence (AI), including innovation for Africa.

The Minister described AI and innovation as crosscutting in various sectors and believed they could help "leapfrog" the African continent to par with developed countries.

In addition, he said the country's G20 Presidency will also zoom into the Pact of the Future which was adopted by the world leaders at the Summit of the Future in September this year.

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted this pact that aims to make the organisation more relevant and effective on the global stage in the 21st century.

"Indeed, the agenda is loaded but we believe from the declaration read here in Brazil will be able to build a consensus and also shine the spotlight on the number of issues for the Global South and African continent and the marginalised people of the world," Lamola said.

Meanwhile, the Minister said the value of hosting the G20 Leaders' Summit far surpasses any amount injection into the gross domestic product (GDP) and spoke about the boom in tourism.

"You can see that the City of Rio is alive, and it has been like this for the whole year of Rio hosting several Ministerial Meetings, working groups, task teams and task forces. People were flocking to Brazil, and it has shone a spotlight on the issues of the world and the economy."

Lamola is also of the view that the money that will be injected into the country hosting the summit will be a worthy investment.