Africa: COP29 - From Carbon Credits to the Taliban, Here Are the Big Takeaways From Baku in Week 1

This is a wrap-up for Week 1 of the most noteworthy events and developments at the 29th Conference of the Parties in Azerbaijan. The 12-day conference concludes on Friday.

Listen to this article 5 min Listen to this article 5 min The 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change kicked off last week with a dynamic and sometimes controversial first week in Baku, Azerbaijan. With pressing global climate deadlines looming, the summit has already borne witness to major decisions and ambitious pledges that could affect the trajectory of global climate action for years to come. Here are the five most significant developments.

Red alert - again

On the first day of the conference, the UN's World Meteorological Organization (WMO) added to the growing scientific consensus that 2024 is on track to become the hottest year in recorded human history, surpassing 2023, which holds the record. WMO secretary-general Celeste Paulo said "this is another SOS for the planet. 2015-2024 will be the warmest 10 years on record". She added that "the record-breaking rainfall and flooding, rapidly intensifying tropical cyclones, deadly heat, relentless drought and raging wildfires that we have seen in different parts of the world this year are unfortunately our new reality and a foretaste of our future."

Agreement on international carbon market standards

On day one of...