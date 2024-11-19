Kenya: Archbishop of Nairobi - 'We Will Return the Donations to the President'

Nairobi — "These funds will be refunded to the respective donors," said the Archbishop of Nairobi, Philip Arnold Subira Anyolo, referring to donations made by Kenyan President William Ruto and the Governor of Nairobi, Johnson Sakaja, to the Archdiocese of Nairobi.

During a mass on Sunday 18 November, President Ruto donated 600,000 Kenyan shillings (4,384.85 euros) to the choir of the Catholic parish in Soweto and promised another 2 million shillings (14,628.39 euros) for the construction of a priests' residence.

The President also pledged an additional 3 million shillings (21,942.59 euros) to purchase a bus for the parish, while Governor Sakaja provided donations of 200,000 shillings (1,459.76 euros).

In line with the recent stance of the Kenya Bishops' Conference (KCCB) against the President's policies (see Fides, 15/11/2024), Bishop Anyolo decided yesterday, November 19, to reject these donations, arguing that the Catholic Church is bound by principles set out in the Public Fundraising Appeals Bill 2024, which prohibits donations that could cross the line between politics and religion. The law prohibits any acceptance of donations from politicians to ensure that churches remain free from political influence.

"These funds will be returned to the respective donors. Furthermore, the promised additional Sh3 million for the construction of the Fathers' house, as well as the donation of a parish bus by the President, are hereby declined," said Archbishop Anyolo.

"The Church is called to uphold integrity by refusing contributions that may inadvertently compromise its independence or facilitate unjust enrichment," he added, concluding by stating that "the Church must remain a neutral entity to serve its true purpose in society."