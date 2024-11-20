Kenya Airways Boss Allan Kilavuka Takes On New Continental Role

Kenya Airways chief executive Allan Kilavuka is the new chairperson at Africa's Airline Association (AFRAA), succeeding Mozambican João Carlos Pó Jorge.

The announcement was made during the AFRAA's 56th Annual General Assembly and Summit in Cairo, Egypt. Mr Kilavuka will hold the position for a one-year term, with the possibility of renewal.

The association comprises over 40 airlines, including leading carriers from across the continent, representing more than 85 percent of African air transport.

As AFRAA's chairperson, Mr Kilavuka's mandate will be to guide the association's strategic direction, represent the interests of member airlines, and advocate for policies that promote the growth, sustainability, and global competitiveness of Africa's aviation industry.

"I am deeply appreciative of this opportunity and look forward to working alongside industry peers to amplify Africa's voice in the global aviation, build on greater collaboration, and drive strategic initiatives to enable Africa's airlines to navigate current challenges and seize new opportunities," he said in his acceptance speech.

Mr. Kilavuka's successor Mr. Jorge who is the chief executive at LAM Mozambique Airlines -the national carrier- has led AFRAA over the past two years.

Under Mr Jorge's stewardship, AFRAA made substantial strides in addressing challenges posed by the post-pandemic recovery period, pushing for strategic collaborations, and driving sustainability efforts.

Mr Kilavuka leadership skills are expected to come in handy as he continues building upon the progress achieved during Mr Jorge's tenure.

AFRAA's mission is to nurture industry cooperation, facilitate the growth of African airlines, and ensure the sustainable development of the continent's air transport sector.

The association actively engages in initiatives that promote a safer, more efficient, and more competitive aviation environment in Africa through its advocacy, research, and member services.

During the General Assembly, held in Cairo, Egypt, Kenya Airways was honored with The Airline of the Year Award - Best Improved Profitability.