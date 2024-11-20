Morocco: Moroccan Heritage Shines At Geneva's Palais Des Nations

Geneva — Morocco's rich artisanal, artistic, and culinary heritage took center stage at the International Bazaar of the United Nations Women's Circle in Geneva (UNWG-Geneva), the 2024 edition of which was hosted by the Kingdom of Morocco.

The opening ceremony of the event, held under the theme "United for Children," was chaired by Morocco's Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Geneva, Ambassador Omar Zniber. On this occasion, the diplomat highlighted the richness and cultural diversity of the Kingdom, which represented a unique model of coexistence and convergence of civilizations, cultures, and religions for several centuries, to the point of becoming a genuine crossroads between the East, Africa, and Europe.

In the midst of an impressive audience at the Palais des Nations, Mr. Zniber, current President of the Human Rights Council, also underlined Morocco's commitment to "the values of multilateralism and diversity that we all share here at the United Nations."

Speaking alongside the Director General of the UN Office in Geneva, Switzerland's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN, and the President of the United Nations Women's Guild (UNWG), Mr. Zniber praised "the work done over several months by venerable, cheerful, and determined women to help children in need by preparing this extraordinary event."

Morocco, which has been chosen to chair this edition of the Bazaar, chose the theme "Children and Peace in the World," he added, calling for an end to the recruitment of children in armed conflicts.

The other speakers unanimously praised the efforts of the Permanent Mission of Morocco to make this edition a success, while highlighting the Kingdom's contributions, which reflect the dynamism and vitality of Moroccan culture, imbued with age-old traditions and open to modern creative trends.

The president of UNWG-Geneva, Ajkuna Thanati, said she was honored to have the Moroccan ambassador as president, praising his "spirit of leadership and generosity" in ensuring the success of this edition, which saw the participation of some 76 countries.

The funds raised will be used to fund projects to help children in need around the world, she told MAP.

Morocco is participating in the bazaar with two stands. The first features a large map of Morocco and posters illustrating the beauty of Moroccan architecture, both authentic and modern.

The space offers visitors a colorful experience, showcasing an array of handicrafts reflecting the richness of Morocco's intangible heritage, as well as the craftsmanship of master weavers, embroiderers, brass workers, and leatherworkers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Morocco Governance International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Visitors can also enjoy a gastronomic stand that showcases the Moroccan art of living, with a traditional tea ceremony and a variety of sweet and savory offerings.

The Moroccan stands were well attended and a great success with the Geneva diplomatic community, invited officials, and the numerous visitors to the bazaar.

Furthermore, a trio of Moroccan gnawa artists, specially flown in from Budapest (Hungary), thrilled the audience and took them on a magical journey through the Kingdom's musical heritage.

The International Bazaar, run by the wives of diplomats accredited to Geneva, is a platform that brings together different nationalities in a spirit of camaraderie. It aims to showcase cultural and culinary traditions while raising funds for charitable causes.