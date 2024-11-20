Zimbabwe: Cabinet Wants Tugwi-Mukosi Master Plan Fast-Tracked

The Tugwi-Mukosi combination master plan must be implemented promptly so the development gains the necessary traction, Cabinet said yesterday.

Accelerating the development of the Tugwi-Mukosi master plan was one of the main goals of the Second Republic under the leadership of President Mnangagwa, with his administration working round the clock to ensure Zimbabwe achieves food sufficiency and becomes a net exporter in line with Vision 2030.

Speaking at the post-Cabinet media briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said implementing the master plan for Lake Tugwi-Mukosi would allow the country to reap the full economic benefits from the vast water body, the largest inland lake in the country.

Dr Muswere said following the development of the Lake Tugwi-Mukosi combination master plan presented by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga in his capacity as chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Food Security and Nutrition, and in view of the growing interest from a number of investors to start major economic activities and investments around the lake, Cabinet directed that the implementation of the master plan be expedited under the chairmanship of Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Dr Anxious Masuka for the project to gain the necessary traction.

Dr Masuka will do so in his capacity as deputy chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Food Security and Nutrition.

Most issues in the master plan related to land, water, fisheries and related developments which fell under Minister Masuka's portfolio.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The full exploitation of Tugwi-Mukosi, Zimbabwe's largest inland water body commissioned in 2017, was hampered by delays in the creation of the development master plan, which specified land use in and around the dam and its lake, including demarcation of the exact areas earmarked for irrigation.

Dr Muswere said Cabinet also received and noted a report on President Mnangagwa's attendance at the inauguration ceremony for newly elected President of Botswana, Duma Gideon Boko, held at the Gaborone Stadium on November 8.

The report was presented by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Professor Amon Murwira.

Two other Heads of State and Government from Namibia and Zambia attended the ceremony while Kenya and South Africa were represented at vice president level with Eswatini represented by its Prime Minister.

Zimbabwe's attendance at the event demonstrated the strong ties that exist between Zimbabwe and Botswana.