Angola: Firefighters End Search for Victims of Shipwreck On Luanda Island

Luanda — The search for more victims of the sinking of a boat, which occurred last Saturday, in Luanda, ended at 6 pm today, Tuesday, the Civil Protection and Fire Services (SPCB) spokesman, Wilson Baptista told press.

Speaking to ANGOP, the official said that so far there are no requests or search for missing people involved in this accident, so after three days of searching, the end of the operation is justified.

According to the spokesman, the operations were carried out by a multisectoral maritime surveillance group, composed of other bodies such as the Maritime Fiscal Police, the Captaincy of the Port of Luanda, the Angolan Navy, among others.

'There was a joint effort, it was possible to do a combined work, where each entity gave its contribution. We have the collaboration of civilian divers from the area, who joined the teams to do the search work,' he said.

Wilson Baptista denied the information passed on by fishermen on Cape Island about the appearance, today, of bodies of victims of the same incident.

'This information reached us in the first hours and, this time, we moved a contingent with a boat and put on the ground the existence of these corpses at sea was not confirmed,' he explained.

He said that there is a possibility of bodies floating in the sea, which have no connection with Saturday's shipwreck, since it is already raining heavily in some locations.

'It is possible that some people are dragged with the force of the waters to the sea or others who are carrying out activities at sea level, not only bathing or even those who go to the beach in a desert area, outside the perimeter of supervision of the SPCB,' he added.

To respond to possible cases, he said that the activity of the firefighters is permanent at the level of the shore with lifeguards on the beaches authorized for bathing, who patrol along them.

The shipwreck happened during an activity promoted by the Catholic Church.

A boat, which was not foreseen in the organization of the procession of the Parish of Our Lady of the Island, entered the maritime procession and, with some maneuvers and wrong behavior, ended up sinking with close to 30 individuals on board. CPM/OHA/DOJ