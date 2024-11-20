Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Official in Court for Invading Harare City Council's Land, Selling It to Home Seekers

Zanu PF Harare Harare Province Secretary for Security and New Dawn Housing Pay Scheme chairperson Voyage Dhambuza, appeared in court Tuesday, facing allegations of unlawfully invading council land in Crowbrough suburb, Harare.

The State alleges he divided the land among desperate individuals seeking housing.

Dhambuza was brought before Magistrate Dennis Mangosi, charged with violating the Town and Country Planning Act.

Since he presented himself from home, bail was not discussed.

Dhambuza was remanded to January 13, 2025, as investigations continue.

According to prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi, Dhambuza established a pay scheme trust named New Dawn Housing Pay Scheme in 2016, of which he is the chairman.

The scheme claims to have 49 members.

In a series of allegations, it is stated that in 2022, Dhambuza identified an open space--land that belongs to the Harare City Council (HCC) identified as stand number 4273 in Crowbrough, measuring 7,4 hectares.

He allegedly invaded the open space.

The accused went on to open roads and pegged 49 residential stands measuring 300 square meters each and went on to allocate to desperate home seekers without authority from HCC.

"The accused was warned by the City of Harare but turned a deaf ear and allowed the desperate home seekers to construct two houses without the authority of the city of Harare," the State alleges.

The court heard that the matter was later discovered by the City of Harare after seeing the roads opened by the accused and structures built by the desperate home seekers and a police report was made.

It is further alleged that investigations were and it was established that Dhambuza through his trust invaded council land without authority and sold stands to desparate home seekers.